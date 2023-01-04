Sharon Osbourne Confirms Kelly Osbourne Welcomed First Baby With Sid Wilson

The Osbourne family just got a little bigger: Kelly Osbourne has welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

Her mom Sharon Osbourne revealed the news on the Jan. 3 episode of her U.K. show "The Talk." After one of her colleagues noted that Kelly recently had a baby, the host, 70, confirmed the little one's arrival and shared the child's name.

"She has, yeah," Osbourne replied, revealing that the baby boy's name is Sidney.

And it looks like the new parents are doing well. "[They're] just so, so great. So great," Osbourne continued, noting that Osbourne and Wilson don't intend on sharing any photos of their son just yet. "She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."

This announcement comes about two months after Osbourne seemingly teased her baby's impending arrival, writing on Instagram Story in early November, "Okay, here we go."

The 38-year-old announced her pregnancy in May. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote in a May 12 Instagram post alongside photos of herself holding up her sonogram. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

"When my son lets me, he doesn't let me do it too much because I spoil the kids too much and he has to deal with them when I drop them off!"@MrsSOsbourne opens up about life as a grandparent and says daughter Kelly and grandchild Sidney are doing "so great". pic.twitter.com/B50D246bto — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) January 3, 2023

Five months later, Osbourne confirmed she was expecting a baby boy, sharing the sex of the child after her dad Ozzy Osbourne broke the news.

"He's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'" Osbourne told Entertainment Tonight in October. "But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first, out of me and my brother, it's the first boy. So, he's like planning all these things."

While this is Osbourne and Wilson's first child together, the baby is Ozzy and Sharon's fifth grandchild. Osbourne's brother, Jack Osbourne, also shares daughters Pearl, 10; Andy, 7; and Minnie, 4, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly and welcomed baby Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart in July.

In fact, Osbourne seemingly hinted at her own pregnancy after Jack and Aree announced in March that they were expecting their first child together.

"Outside of you and jack there is no one more excited for this baby," she wrote in part of an Instagram comment at the time, "and you know why!!!!!!!!"

Reports of Osbourne and Wilson's romance spread in January 2022, with the couple making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day.

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" the TV personality captioned a photo of her and the Slipknot member kissing. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."