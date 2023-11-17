Sharon Osbourne cautions against Ozempic after weighing under 100 lbs.

Originally appeared on E! Online

For Sharon Osbourne, her time aboard the Ozempic train didn't go according to plan.

"The Osbournes" alum issued a word of caution against using the type 2 diabetes injectable medication solely for weight loss purposes after losing 42 pounds in less than a year.

"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on," she told the Daily Mail in an interview published Nov. 17. "I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds and I don't want to be."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The 71-year-old said she started taking the drug last December, but has since "been off it for a while now." Still, Osbourne admitted that it's been a struggle to regain some of the weight she lost.

"I couldn't stop losing weight," she explained, "and I can't afford to lose any more."

Reflecting on her body's rapid transformation, the "Talk U.K." host advised, "Be careful what you wish for."

"My warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy," she added. "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous."

Real Housewives Who Have Spoken Out on Ozempic

Previously, Osbourne—who stands at 5'2" in height—shared that her ideal weight is around 105 pounds.

"I'm at the point of losing too much that I have to try and maintain," she told E! News in September. "I'm trying to have a healthy balance."

That same month, she spoke out about the side effects she experienced while on Ozempic, sharing that she felt nauseous for weeks.

Sharon Osbourne is getting honest her recent weight loss.

"You get very thirsty and you don't want to eat," Osbourne recalled during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored." "And that's why I keep saying you've got to keep this stuff away from younger people because they will go berserk on it, and it's not right."

Ozempic has been FDA-approved as a treatment to lower blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes and as a remedy to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or death in adults with diabetes or heart disease. However, the drug has become increasingly popular amongst celebrities for its weight loss-inducing properties.

In response to Osbourne's latest comments about Ozempic, a spokesperson for the drug's manufacturer Novo Nordisk stressed in a statement to E! News that the injectable is "not approved for chronic weight management."

The statement continued, "Novo Nordisk medicines should only be prescribed after a close consultation between a healthcare provider and a patient—considering the medication's benefits and risks for that individual patient—and should only be taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider.