Celebrity News

Shania Twain falls onstage and recovers like a pro during Chicago concert

"Don't be stupid, Chicago!" she shouted while still down on the ground

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shania Twain's perfect response to an onstage fall at her Tinley Park concert proved she's "Still the One."

The singer was in the middle of a performance of her song "Don't be Stupid" when she slipped while walking across the stage.

"Don't be stupid, Chicago!" she shouted while still down on the ground.

She quickly got back up and right back into performing the song, without missing a beat.

Fans on social media praised the response.

"The #Queen recovering ever so gracefully from a spill like a Queen does!" one Twitter user wrote.

"@Shania Twain that was the best graceful slip and recover ! Smooth !!" another user commented on TikTok.

Entertainment News

guinness world records

North Richland Hills Fourth of July drone show sets new Guinness World Record

celebrity couples

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky deny divorce rumors: ‘Yes, we have had a rough year'

Twain herself even later tweeted an image of the moment as part of a thank you to her fans in the city.

The renowned country-pop superstar is currently in the midst of her highly anticipated “Queen of Me” tour.

Twain noted that she sold out the Tinley Park venue, a first for her since her 1998 "Come On Over" tour.

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us