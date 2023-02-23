Shakira's most dazzling outfits, worn throughout her career spanning over three decades, will be on display. Set to open on March. 4, 2023, 'Shakira, Shakira' will also include 40 artifacts from her personal archives.
The multi-GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner has established herself on the world stage. Now, visitors will be able to explore her illustrious career through the first museum exhibit about the Colombian singer that gives insight into her musical creative process.
When it comes to Shakira’s on-stage style, she is timelessly consistent.
Through the decades, she has energetically performed in outfits that hug her silhouette and expose her midriff. The "She-Wolf" has always remained loyal to her low-waist skirts and bottoms.
Garments that only the queen of Barranquilla has graced stages with all over the world will be at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. Here are some of the archives that will be displayed.
Shakira’s Super Bowl LIV red outfit
Shakira's Super Bowl LIV Gold Outfit
Gibson Firebird electric guitar
Fender Stratocaster, covered with pink Swarovski crystals
Iconic outfits from Shakira’s 2018 El Dorado Tour
Cut-out pink leopard dress:
Shakira the belly dancer
The girly rock goddess
For more information about tickets visit the GRAMMYs webpage.