celebrity splits

Why Shailene Woodley Is ‘Done' With Ex Aaron Rodgers After Recent Reunions

Despite recent attempts to repair their romance after ending their engagement, the "Divergent" actress and the NFL star "are not together"

By Jess Cohen

Shailene Woodley; Aaron Rodgers.
Getty Images (File)

No big or little lies here: Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' relationship has been sidelined once again.

Despite recent attempts to repair their romance after ending their engagement, the "Divergent" actress and the NFL star "are not together," a source exclusively tells E! News.

"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron," the insider shares with E! News. "But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

Aaron Rodgers shared some Monday Night Gratitude, but the entire message seemed a bit cryptic. The Packers QB posted a lengthy caption on Instagram, accompanied by a series of photos, where he reflected on his former fiancée Shailene Woodley. "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he wrote.
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

E! News confirmed in February that Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, had split. "They are two very different people," a separate source told E! News at the time. "They are both focused on their careers, but it took them in separate directions."

Romance Rewind: Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley

The second source added at the time that while they're no longer together the stars remained "supportive of one another and on good terms."

"Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly," Shailene Woodley told Shape magazine. Derek Zagami and Natalie Lizarraga have all the details.

In fact, the duo was on such good terms, they continued spending time together after their split news went public -- from stepping out in Los Angeles together to attending his teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, Calif., in early March. A third source told E! News at the time that Woodley accompanied Rodgers only to "support" him.

"She's not wearing the engagement ring," the third insider added. "They are testing the waters."

Now, despite trying to rebuild their relationship, it appears as though the former couple is moving on for good.

celebrity breakups Feb 22

Aaron Rodgers Professes His Love and Gratitude for Shailene Woodley After Breakup

Celebrity News Feb 16

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Announcing Engagement

E! News has reached out to reps for Woodley and Rodgers for comment.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity splitsAaron RodgersShailene Woodley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us