‘Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Welcomes Baby Following Miscarriage and Stillbirth

Maya Vander's family just got a little bigger.

The "Selling Sunset" star has welcomed a daughter with husband David Miller, she announced on May 11. The baby girl—named Emma Reign—joins the couple's son Aiden, 4, and daughter Elle, 3.

"My rainbow baby!" Vander captioned a photo of herself holding the newborn at the hospital. "This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth a few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!"

Vander noted that she had a cold during the delivery, though, she "made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose."

Thanking the doctors and nurses who helped her throughout the pregnancy, the mom also wrote in her post, "I will forever be grateful."

News of the baby's arrival comes more than a year after Vander suffered a late-term pregnancy loss. Calling the experience "the hardest day of my life," the real estate agent shared in a December 2021 Instagram post, "I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics."

"Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box," she continued. "What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart Mason Miller."

According to Vander, her baby boy had died from a "freak accident" in the womb. She shared his autopsy results during Selling Sunset's season five reunion episode in May 2022, explaining that "it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta."

"I think part of healing is getting pregnant again," she said at the time. "I hope I will. We'll see."

However, Vander experienced another heartache in June 2022, when she suffered another pregnancy loss. "I had a very crazy week," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Miscarriage after 10 weeks …following my stillbirth..but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!"

Maya did not announce her latest pregnancy ahead of time, though she did tease throughout the holiday season that "we are celebrating."

"Last year, I remember going to New Year's Eve dinner and basically crying .. as it was only 3 weeks post stillbirth," she wrote in a Dec. 31 post. "This year I wanted to celebrate and be excited about 2023! This message is for all of you, celebrate when you can and I hope that when you are going through hard times, you will find a way to enjoy the little things in life."