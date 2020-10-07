Selena Netflix Series to Premiere on December 4

The air date for the Selena series on Netflix has finally been announced.

Part one of the series on the Tejano music legend will premiere on Dec. 4, 2020.

The series will be a two-part biographical drama. The first part will consist of six hour-long episodes.

The release date for the second part of the series has not been announced.

Selena Quintanilla, a Texas native, was shot and killed 25 years ago.

Her birthday, April 16, is now known as Selena Day in Texas.