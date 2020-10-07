Selena

Selena Netflix Series to Premiere on December 4

The release date for the second part of the series has not been announced

Arlene Richie/Media Sources/Media Sources/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

The air date for the Selena series on Netflix has finally been announced.

Part one of the series on the Tejano music legend will premiere on Dec. 4, 2020.

The series will be a two-part biographical drama. The first part will consist of six hour-long episodes.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

lake jackson 2 hours ago

Boil-Water Notice Lifted From Texas City Where Microbe Found

coronavirus 13 hours ago

Texas Reports 3,872 Coronavirus Cases, 4,132 Total Increase

The release date for the second part of the series has not been announced.

Selena Quintanilla, a Texas native, was shot and killed 25 years ago.

Her birthday, April 16, is now known as Selena Day in Texas.

This article tagged under:

SelenaNetflixSelena Quintanilla
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us