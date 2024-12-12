Selena Gomez's ‘weird uncles' Steve Martin and Martin Short react to her engagement

Originally appeared on E! Online

Steve Martin and Martin Short are "weird uncles" of the bride-to-be, Selena Gomez.

The longtime colleagues — and "Father of the Bride" actors — are celebrating their "Only Murders in the Building" costar's engagement to Benny Blanco.

"Congratulations to Benny and Selena," Steve Martin, 79, wrote on Instagram Dec. 12, alongside a 2021 pic of the three cast members standing together, "from her two weird uncles."

Gomez responded on her Instagram Story, "Love you guys!!"

The 32-year-old announced her and Blanco's engagement on Instagram one day prior, sharing photos from his proposal. The record producer, 36, popped the question to the "Come and Get It" singer with a marquise-cut diamond engagement ring during a romantic picnic of Taco Bell takeout.

"Forever starts now," Gomez captioned the post, to which Blanco commented, "Hey wait… that’s my wife."

In addition to Steve Martin and Martin Short, the list of celebs who shared congratulatory messages includes Cardi B, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gordon Ramsay, Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park, Nina Dobrev, Lil Nas X, Cara Delevingne, Padma Lakshmi, Mariska Hargitay and Selena's longtime BFF Taylor Swift.

"Yes," wrote the "Cruel Summer" singer, who just wrapped up her record-breaking Eras Tour, "I will be the flower girl.”

While Gomez and Blanco — born Benjamin Joseph Levin — began dating in July 2023, they kept their relationship private for the first five months. It wasn’t until Dec. 2023, when she confirmed the pair's relationship on social media, that fans learned of their romance.

From that point on, the duo began sharing more insight into their bond.

And when Howard Stern predicted marriage for the couple in May, Blanco replied, "You and me both."

And it’s safe to say the feeling is mutual. "I guess this is the safest I’ve ever felt in one," the "Emilia Pérez" actress told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published this past November, "and I see a future with this person."

