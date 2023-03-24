Selena Gomez Says Hailey Bieber Reached Out About Receiving Death Threats and ‘Hateful Negativity'

Selena Gomez loves that her fans support her wholeheartedly, but she's imploring them to stand down when it comes to any negativity they may harbor towards her ex Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber.

The actor and singer shared a thoughtful message on her Instagram story on Friday, March 24, revealing that Hailey Bieber recently contacted her to share some scary news.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," she wrote.

"This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop," the “Only Murders in the Building” star continued.

TODAY has reached out to Hailey Bieber for comment.

In case you missed it, Gomez dated Justin Bieber on and off for close to eight years, but they broke up permanently in 2018. Hailey Bieber, whose maiden name is Baldwin, sparked dating rumors with the "Boyfriend" singer during a period in 2014. The now-married couple also had an on-again, off-again relationship but eventually got engaged in June 2018 and tied the knot months later.

Over the years, many of Gomez's fans have suggested that Hailey Bieber, who works as a model, was the reason the two pop stars broke up. In recent months, the drama resurfaced after Gomez's fans suggested that Hailey Bieber was throwing shade at Gomez in a since-deleted TikTok video. Following this, Gomez announced that she was going to take a break from social media, People reported.

In the comments section of one of her TikTok videos posted on March 4, Gomez shared the following message for her audience: “Please, please be kinder and consider others mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

In September 2022, Hailey Bieber addressed the ongoing saga on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast and defended her relationship with Justin Bieber, saying that her husband was never in a relationship when they started dating.

“Let’s just put it this way, when him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point,” Hailey Bieber said during the interview. “I would never.”

Last April, Hailey Bieber addressed the negativity she had been receiving on TikTok and asked people to leave her alone.

“I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she said in the clip. “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

Gomez and Hailey Bieber also squashed any rumors of a feud last October when the two ladies posed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala in Los Angeles.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: