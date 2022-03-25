Tiffany Haddish, Amanda Seyfried and Jenna Dewan are just a few some of the celebs who are already getting into the Oscars spirit.

On March 24, three days before the 2022 Oscars, stars debuted seriously stylish looks at star-studded parties in Los Angeles. Haddish attended NET-A-PORTER and LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner wearing a style from the designer -- a pink tiger-striped mini dress.

Seyfried, a past Oscar nominee, was spotted at Vanity Fair and Lancme's Future Of Hollywood celebration, wearing a black mini dress with a sparkling mesh front. Others seen at the party included Dewan -- wearing a semi-sheer, slinky black dress with sparkling silver trimming and a thigh-high split, plus Kate Beckinsale, The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams, Winnie Harlow and "Saturday Night Live's" Chloe Fineman.

The 2022 Oscars telecast airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

See photos of celebs at pre-2022 Oscars parties:

Tiffany Haddish

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith

The star is all smiles at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.

Amanda Seyfried

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The actress appears at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The couple poses together at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Tayshia Adams

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The "Bachelorette" star showcases a raspberry chic style at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Mayim Bialik

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The star arrives at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Ashley Benson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The actress sparkles at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Janina Gavankar

Steven Simione/WireImage

The actress strikes a pose at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Kate Beckinsale

Steven Simione/WireImage

The actress poses at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Steven Simione/WireImage

The "Game of Thrones" alum arrives at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Emma Kenney

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The "Shameless" alum and "Connors" actress appears at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Sara Sampaio

Steven Simione/WireImage

The model is red hot at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Kat Graham

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The actress shines at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Garcelle Beauvais

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

The star is all smiles at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Chloe Fineman

Steven Simione/WireImage

The "SNL" star is all smiles at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Steven Simione/WireImage

The actress is pretty in pink at Vanity Fair and Lancôme's Future Of Hollywood celebration.

Winnie Harlow

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith

The model sparkles at the celebration.

Wilmer Valderrama

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Latinx House

The actor appears at the Latinx House's pre-Oscars celebration.

January Jones

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith

The "Mad Men" alum is red hot at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/LaQuan Smith

The actress strikes a pose at NET-A-PORTER and designer LaQuan Smith's pre-Oscars dinner.