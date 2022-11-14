See the New ‘1923' Teaser Introduce a New Generation of Duttons

Meet a new set of Dutton family ranchers.



Paramount+ has released the teaser for "1923," giving "Yellowstone" fans a sneak peek at what the prequel series has in store. The 30-second clip showcases a whole lot of turmoil for the Duttons — both within the family and with those who cross their paths.



"Violence has always haunted this family," the narrator says over scenes of the family in various forms of combat. "It followed us from the Scottish Highlands and the slums of Dublin, and it followed us here, and where it doesn't follow, we haunt it down, we seek it."



Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — who play patriarch Jacob Dutton and his wife Cora, respectively—are front and center in western drama's thrilling preview. The latest chapter in the "Yellowstone" saga will, according to the streamer, follow the Duttons during the year "when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression "all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home."

PHOTOS: Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

The upcoming series is just the latest in the expanding Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe, serving as a sequel to "1883," the limited series starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as yet another generation of Duttons at the end of the 19th century. Another spinoff, "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," starring David Oyelowo, is also in the works.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"1923" also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer and Jerome Flynn.

The series premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.