See Robert Pattinson Battle an Unrecognizable Colin Farrell in Explosive ‘The Batman' Trailer

Robert Pattinson is showing off his action hero moves in the new trailer for "The Batman," in which he'll debut as the "Gotham City" star.

Though he's a long way from "Forks," some might say the 35-year-old actor channeled his vampiric strength while fighting crime as the dark superhero for Matt Reeves' upcoming Warner Bros. movie, out on March 4, 2022.

The new trailer, revealed at the DC FanDome event on Oct. 16, showcased Pattinson in his armored Batsuit while fighting off The Penguin (played by Colin Farrell, who has completely transformed into the character).

"Fear is a tool," Pattinson says in a voice-over, as the Bat-Signal appears onscreen. "When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning."

Flashing scenes show him dodging bullets, throwing punches and zooming through the city in his Batmobile, with Pattinson saying, "I don't care what happens to me."

Batman and The Penguin later appear to go head-to-head in a fiery car chase. "I got you!" teases Farrell, who is totally unrecognizable in his role.

Playing Catwoman, Zo Kravitz also stuns in the trailer from the second viewers see her laced up thigh-high boot step out of a vehicle. "I can take care of myself," she says, before donning a red hot wig in another action-packed scene.

"Maybe we're not so different," she tells Batman during an intimate moment. "Who are you under there?"

He promises, "I'm vengeance."

Pattinson, who recently enjoyed a rare date night with Suki Waterhouse, told Variety that his tryout for "The Batman" was "maybe craziest thing I've ever done" in terms of his Hollywood career.

He tried on the Batsuit during his audition, recalling, "I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, 'It does feel quite transformative!' He was like, 'I would hope it does! You're literally in the Batsuit.'"

The "Twilight" alum said he "immediately" felt "very powerful" after donning the suit. "And it's pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating," he shared. "You've got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you've got it on, it's like, 'Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.'"

It seems to have been worth it in the end--watch the dramatic trailer above.