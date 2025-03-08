See Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet's sweet father-daughter moment

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Harry shows he's a hands-on deck dad in a never-before-seen photo with his little girl.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

His wife Meghan Markle has shared a rare pic of him sitting in a boat with their daughter Princess Lilibet on his lap as he sweetly kisses her on the top of her head.

In the photo, which the Duchess of Sussex posted on her Instagram March 8 in honor of International Women's Day, the three-year-old wears a bright pink shirt and gray, yellow and pink floral leggings and appears to wear her auburn hair in a half ponytail. Harry is dressed casually in a white T-shirt, striped shorts, sunglasses and a denim baseball cap worn backwards.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Happy International Women's Day!" wrote Meghan, who also shared throwback photos of herself and her mom Doria Ragland as well as a pic of herself with her husband. "Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day."

READ Meghan Markle's Name Change Explained and What It Means for Her and Prince Harry's Kids

While Harry does not have a public social media account, his wife rejoined Instagram on New Year's Day and has since begun to share more never-before-seen photos of Lilibet and her and Harry's son Prince Archie, 5, while keeping their faces hidden. Earlier this week, Markle posted a video of the children helping her and friends cook.

"When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair!" the duchess captioned her March 6 Instagram post. “Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!"

The "Suits" alum's new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" premiered March 4 and while Archie and Lilibet do not appear on it, their mom does talk about them on the series during conversations with friends. On one episode, she discussed with Mindy Kaling how her children and the family's title inspired a name change.

"It's so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle," Markle told the "Office" alum. "You know I'm Sussex now."

She continued, "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name. Our little family name.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing a rare pic of their kids in their 2024 holiday card.