See it: Kim Kardashian's creepy ‘AHS' character will give you nightmares

Kim Kardashian is here to haunt your dreams, dolls.

In the first official teaser for "American Horror Story: Delicate" part one, the SKIMS mogul portrays one spooky mother.

Set to "Rock-a-Bye, Baby," the preview — released Aug. 22 — shows "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star cradling a baby bump before her stomach turns into a terrifying spider with long legs wrapping around her body. Meanwhile, costar Emma Roberts is seen lying on her back in an exam room screaming as she seemingly readies to give birth under a fluorescent light. The creepy video also flashes images of a pregnant belly, a lone cradle in a dark room, Cara Delevingne holding a syringe and embryos being fertilized, adding to the procreation theme.

The twisted teaser — which comes one week after fans got their first look at Kardashian, Roberts and Delevigne in their official character portraits — culminates with Kardashian standing in the center of a giant spiderweb holding a swaddled baby in her arms as ominous female figures surround her in a circle.

In the FX anthology series' latest installment — based on Danielle Valentine's novel "Delicate Condition" — Roberts plays Anna Alcott, a woman desperately trying to have a baby, before slowly becoming convinced there is someone working against her efforts.

And while fans will have to wait until next month to see Kardashian flex her acting muscles, the 42-year-old's performance has already gotten a rave review from one of her costars.

"She was so lovely and warm," "AHS" alum Zachary Quinto, who makes a cameo in "Delicate," revealed in June. "She seemed really in her element and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."

Part one of "American Horror Story: Delicate" premieres Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. on FX.