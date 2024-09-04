See a side of Travis Kelce you haven't seen before in creepy ‘Grotesquerie' trailer

Travis Kelce is showing the world he can do more than haul in touchdown passes.

The Kansas City Chiefs star appears in a new trailer for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX horror series “Grotesquerie” that came out Sept. 4.

“Hey, everybody. Check out the trailer for FX’s ‘Grotesquerie,’” Kelce, who stars in the series as a yet-unnamed character, says as he introduces the trailer. “That’s right, you might see some familiar faces.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“There’s no future after this,” he says rather mysteriously at one point in the trailer before he appears again about 10 seconds later while staring without speaking.

“Grotesquerie” stars Niecy Nash-Betts as a detective investigating a series of murders.

“Something hellish is here,” she says in the trailer. “This killer is someone who knows anatomy. The blood, the DNA — it was left there for us to find.”

“It’s like God left the keys to the candy store to the devil,” she later tells a priest before she chats with a nun who’s also looking into the murders, which appear to be tied to a cult.

“You have to really hate people to do what was done here,” Nash-Betts says later. “It’s inhuman. No — it’s unhuman.”

Courtney B. Vance, Lesley Manville, Micaela Diamond, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Raven Goodwin also star in “Grotesquerie,” which premieres Sept. 25 on FX.

That teaser featured a montage of scenes from the show. Kelce showed up just long enough in the trailer to cross his hands in front of his face and exhale.

"Since when does Travis Kelce act?" one user asked in the comments.

"i don’t know but Im watching see how well he does," someone responded.

Another Instagram user noted that Kelce "was funny" when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in March 2023, adding, "Never be upset somebody is trying something different."

Others were just happy to see the NFL star pop up on their screens, like the person who wrote, "TRAVIS!! Say what?!" and added a fire emoji.

As for Nash-Betts, she seemed to be hyping Kelce up in May when she posted an Instagram video of her and the NFL star to promote the series.

“Guys, guess who I am working with on ‘Grotesquerie’?” she said before panning the camera over to show a smiling Kelce.

“Jumping into new territory, with Niecy!” he said.

“We on site!” Nash-Betts said.

“This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!” she captioned the video, referring to Kelce’s trio of Super Bowl wins and her Emmy win for starring in the 2022 miniseries “Monster.”

Kelce shared the same clip on his Instagram story.

“Steppin into a new world with one of the legends @niecynash1,” he wrote alongside the clip.

Ryan Murphy Productions released an initial teaser clip earlier this year that featured Nash-Betts in a scary voice-over.

Kelce’s involvement in the show is another step in his evolution as a multifaceted star. He’s on a track to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame and has legions of fans, thanks to his “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

His profile has soared in the last year, thanks to his romance with Taylor Swift.

Acting is a relatively new venture for Kelce. Along with hosting "SNL," he also made a guest appearance on the Showtime comedy series “Moonbase 8” in 2020. He had his own reality TV dating show, “Catching Kelce,” that aired on “E!” in 2016.

Kelce will also host the upcoming Prime Video game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”, a spinoff of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: