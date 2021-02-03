Schitt's Creek Could Sweep the Golden Globes Just Like It Did the Emmys

There is no shortage of love for Schitt's Creek.

The Pop TV comedy's final season just scored a nomination in every 2021 Golden Globes category in which it was eligible, with a nod for the show for best musical or comedy series, while Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy are nominated for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Television Series--Comedy. Annie Murphy and Dan Levy are nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie. The Rose family could sweep the whole comedy category, just like they did at the 2020 Emmys.

Back in September, a very similar thing happened. The show was nominated for best comedy while Catherine, Eugene, Dan and Annie all got nominated in different acting categories, and they all won. The show also won awards for writing, costumes, casting and directing.

"That was crazy," O'Hara told E! News after their big night. "We kept saying, "Did we write this?"

The 2021 Golden Globe Award nominations were just announced and it became a very exciting day for some Hollywood stars. From Kaley Cuoco's emotional reaction to Lily Collins' statement after "Emily in Paris" surprisingly snagged a couple of nods, here's how some of the nominees reacted to the news.

2021 Golden Globes Nominations: All the Surprises

In the best comedy category at the Globes, Schitt's Creek is up against Ted Lasso, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant and The Great. In the supporting actor and actress categories, which are divided only by gender and not by genre, Dan and Annie are the only nominees who come from comedies. This is the first year that Schitt's Creek has been nominated at the Globes at all.

Dan, who starred in and created the series, reacted to the noms on Twitter with a gracious shoutout to "all of the amazingly talented people who helped make this show."

Dan is following up this triumph with his first stint as "Saturday Night Live" host on Saturday, Feb. 6.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)