COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Guthrie anchored Monday's show virtually from home and said she had "a little sniffle, but not much more than that"

Savannah Guthrie

"TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose of the vaccine.

She anchored Monday's show virtually from home and said she was feeling well, "little sniffles, but not much more than that."

"Trading places w @hodakotb! Feeling fine - be back in studi soon ;)," she tweeted.

It comes less than a week after her co-anchor Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID. Kotb was back in the studio Monday morning after receiving two subsequent negative tests.

COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, jumping more than 200% in the last two weeks, according to an analysis by NBC News.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Today ShowSavannah Guthrie
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us