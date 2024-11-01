Saturday Night Live

‘Saturday Night Live' alum Cecily Strong expecting first baby

"Saturday Night Live" alum Cecily Strong revealed she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jack in spring 2025.

"Brooklyn Laundry" Photo Call
Cecily Strong has a major weekend update.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum, who is engaged to her longtime partner Jack, is expecting her first baby in spring 2025, she shared on social media.

“A couple years ago I did a piece on 'SNL' as Goober the Clown who had an abortion the day before her 23rd birthday,” the comedian wrote in an Instagram post Nov. 1 alongside a photo of her growing bump. “I’m happy to report that same clown is now very happily pregnant from IVF at 40.”

The "Schmigadoon!" star also hinted that she’s expecting a little girl, referring to the baby as “little miss thing” in her caption.

Some of Strong’s former "SNL" costars offered their congratulations in the comments, including Ego Nwodim, who posted three red hearts, and Aidy Bryant, who left a series of hearts and crying emojis.

She revealed her engagement in March, telling Seth Meyers that Jack got down on one knee three months prior — though she admitted the proposal wasn’t unexpected.

“It was not a surprise, but I am kind of a detective,” she said during an appearance on "Late Night." “We talked about getting married and then one day he was like, ‘I'm so inundated with emails and texts, look at this,’ and he showed me his phone, and the first text was from a friend that said ‘How did it go? Ring emoji.’”

While the element of surprise may have been spoiled, the Emmy nominee offered to let her now-fiancé get creative with the details until she abruptly changed her mind.

“I was like, ‘Whenever you want to do it, that'll be the surprise,’” she explained. “And then I had kind of a rough night in December, and I was like, ‘Can I just wear the damn ring now?’ So that's how we got engaged.”

"Saturday Night Live" star Cecily Strong does her Idris Elba impersonation that never made it on the show.
