Live from New York, it's "Saturday Night Live's" birthday!

After a three-week hiatus, the iconic comedy show is back for a weekend packed with commemoratory content celebrating its 50th anniversary, culminating in a three-hour-long live episode Sunday night.

Here's what to know about the anniversary special:

Is there a new episode of 'SNL' this week?

There is no new episode of "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday. Instead, NBC is re-broadcasting the show's first-ever episode from Oct. 11, 1975, starring comedian and host George Carlin and musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

The rerun will air on NBC and Peacock during the show's regular time slot on Feb. 15 — 11:30 p.m. EST.

When does the 'SNL' 50th anniversary special air?

"SNL's" 50th anniversary special will air Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST.

Before the show, "SNL" alum Leslie Jones, "Sunday TODAY" host Willie Geist and comedian Matt Rogers will interview some of the program's biggest stars as they get ready.

"SNL50: The Red Carpet" will begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Where can I watch the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

Sunday's special will air on NBC and Peacock.

Red carpet festivities will air on NBC. A livestream of the event, hosted by creator and host of viral chat show “Chicken Shop Date” Amelia Dimoldenberg, will be available on all "SNL" social media platforms.

Who is performing in the "SNL" 50th anniversary special?

The special will offer a star-studded group comprising current and former cast members, as well as hosts and musical guests.

Of the surviving original cast members, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman are expected to return, according to NBC News.

Among the other anticipated alumni are Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte.

Though the entire celebrity guest list isn't confirmed, some other familiar faces will include: Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

What is “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert"?

To kick off the weekend, "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon will host "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert," a live concert from Radio City Music Hall.

Produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels and music producer Mark Ronson, the three-hour musical event will celebrate the show's musical legacy.

Among the confirmed performers are Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Cher, Chris Martin, Dave Grohl, David Byrne, Devo, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, the B-52s, the Roots and Wyclef Jean.

The concert will air Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. EST, on Peacock.

What else is 'SNL' doing to celebrate?

On top of all the live programming planned for this weekend, Peacock also has several documentaries on the show's history.

The four-part series "SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night" offers a behind-the-scenes look at the show's production over the years.

"Ladies and Gentleman... 50 Years of SNL Music" takes viewers through the history of the show's musical guests and most memorable performances.