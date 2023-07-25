Sarah Jessica Parker shares rare insight into family life with her and Matthew Broderick's kids

You won't find any sweaters cooking in Sarah Jessica Parker's oven.

While the "Sex and the City" star's character famously used her kitchen for extra storage space, she recently revealed that in her and husband Matthew Broderick's home, it's a source of family bonding with their children: son James, 20, and twin 14-year-old daughters Marion and Tabitha.

"We cook every night," Parker said during the July 25 episode of the "Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi" podcast. "It's a source of huge amount of pride for everybody."

In fact, they're so committed to a home cooked meal, you won't often find a takeout box in their house.

"It's also mystifying because we just don't order in as a family," the "Hocus Pocus" star continued. "And on the rare occasion we have, but we always hear other families, they do it and then one kid orders from this place and one kid, it's so confusing."

But for those who are doubting the 58-year-old's time in the kitchen she assured listeners, "We really do cook five to six nights a week for sure. We have always have a Sunday dinner—we invite people."

And when it comes to one philosophy Parker is determine to install in her three kids, that would be working for what you want.

"I think it's a great way of living for children that their needs are met—to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," she explained. "But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?"

Throughout the years, Parker and Broderick have largely kept their family life out of the spotlight. But the Golden Globe winner can't help but gush over her kids on social media every now and then.

"All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," Parker wrote on Instagram in a birthday tribute to James in October. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives. Happy birthday my son. I love you so."