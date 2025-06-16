Originally appeared on E! Online

Sabrina Carpenter's new record has left quite an impression.

After the cover art for her forthcoming album "Man’s Best Friend" faced backlash for being too “sexual,” the “Taste” singer shared a cheeky response to the criticism.

In a post shared to X June 11, one user re-shared a photo of the album’s cover, which features Carpenter on her hands and knees while wearing black heels and a a black, short-sleeve bodycon dress adorned with a ribbon. She has one hand up on the knee of a mystery person, whose top half is not revealed but is wearing a black suit and grabbing a lock of Carpenter's hair. Alongside the image, the user wrote, "Does she have a personality outside of sex?"

Carpenter clapped back with a response shortly after, replying, "Girl yes and it is goooooood."

This isn't the only time the former Disney star has spoken out about those who continue to accuse her of focusing her music on sex. Earlier this month, the "Girl Meets World" alum called out her haters for contributing to her popularity.

“It’s always so funny to me when people complain,” Carpenter told Rolling Stone in an article published June 12. “They’re like, ‘All she does is sing about this.’ But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it.”

And the 26-year-old provided proof for her argument by pointing to viral videos of her Short n' Sweet Tour performance of “Juno,” where she poses in a different sex position at each concert after singing the words, "Have you ever tried this one?"

“It’s in my show," Carpenter continued. "There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that."

Please, please, please don't assume you know who Sabrina Carpenter's new song is about. After fans speculated "Manchild" was inspired by a specific ex, the Grammy winner clarified what her new summer anthem was actually about in a candid post on Instagram on June 5.