Sabrina Carpenter makes surprise appearance at ‘SNL' to perform duet with Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson has a fellow “shorty” in Sabrina Carpenter.

Brunson returned to “Saturday Night Live” on May 3 as a second-time host alongside musical guest, Benson Boone.

When Brunson hosted for the first time in April 2023, her monologue featured a video with former President Barack Obama. This time around, she had a few familiar faces with her on stage to bring home a message about a cause very near and dear to her heart — being short.

The “Abbott Elementary” creator took the musical monologue route after sharing an empowering quote about her height.

“I’m proof you can do anything you put your mind to, even if people look down on you,” she said to applause. “Whether it’s because of where you come from, or literally because you’re only 4’11”. Yeah, that’s right, I’m short!”

Brunson joked, “It’s okay. You know, they even tried to cast me as a kid on ‘Abbott Elementary’ and I wrote that.”

The Emmy-winning actor dedicated the evening to her fellow “shorties” before requesting a microphone — which towered over her head — to sing a tune about the benefits of being short.

“Being short is amazing / Being short is just fine,” she sang. “I’m a cheap date / Because I get wasted off of one glass of wine.”

The comedian emphasized that there were no limitations based on height. She sang that “when you’re short, you can do anything” and used cardboard cutouts of Simone Biles, Kendrick Lamar and Tom Holland to prove her point.

When Brunson went to sing a line about the “Espresso” singer, Carpenter appeared on stage, much to the confusion of the actor who asked, “Sabrina, it’s the real you, what are you doing here?”

“I mean, you were talking about being short, so I thought I’d stop by,” the singer replied.

Brunson and Carpenter continued the tune from the perspective of “one shorty to another” as they reflected on all of the sights “from the view down here” including “door handles, windowsills, toddlers’ eyes, people’s crotches and Jeremy Allen White.”

They were soon joined by fellow “short king” Marcello Hernández. However, he didn’t show up to own up to his height, but rather to stand next to the duo in order to make him look “super tall.”

Dwyane Wade even tried to get in on the “short people thing,” leaving Brunson to question his motives and ask what he was doing with the rest of the group as he towered above the rest.

“Well, I was just in the audience watching ‘SNL,’ and I heard your song about being short and I felt seen,” Wade explained before Brunson pointed out the obvious — “But you’re tall. You’re 6’4”.”

He had a rebuttal at the ready, explaining that “in the basketball world that's like 4'10"” before he revealed his true intentions and shared, “I just really want to be in the song!”

Wade stayed with the group and they ended with a big finish, which included some light choreography and a kickline to boot.

Brunson hosted the late-night sketch comedy show for the first time more than two years ago. Her first episode included some fan favorite sketches including “Traffic Altercation,” which featured some colorful hand gestures, and a “Bridesmaid Cult Documentary.”

