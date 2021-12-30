Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He ‘Can't Get Over' Her

Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her.

As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his "Proposal" co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."

In a recent interview with People ahead of her 100th birthday, White jokingly commented on Reynolds' crush. "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me," she told the outlet, "but Robert Redford is The One."

After the article was published, Reynolds couldn't help but respond in his signature humor, tweeting early Dec. 30, "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

Jokes aside, Reynolds, who shares three kids with wife Blake Lively, actually took part in the publication's tribute to White, telling People he's been a fan of the star "for as long as I can remember."

"I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages," he told the outlet, "which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates."

Reynolds, 45, also called his friend and former co-star a "typical Capricorn."

"Sleeps all day," he said of White. "Out all night boozing and snacking on men."

Happy 98th Birthday to the one and only Betty White #XCVIII @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/iQDw1QqgoW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 17, 2020

It was just two years ago, for White's 98th birthday, that Reynolds and fellow "Proposal" star Sandra Bullock paid tribute to the actress by singing her "Happy Birthday" in a video posted to Twitter.

While the hilarious rendition started out all smiles, things took a slight turn when Reynolds and Bullock debated who loved White more. "What does Sandy do for you every year?" Reynolds asked. "I mean, does she, like, hand-deliver flowers for you and wear nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets, just like you requested? Doubt it."

However, the duo got things back on track, ending the video with an "I love you"--and some tears from Reynolds.