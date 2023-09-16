Russell Brand denies sexual assault allegations against him

British comedian and actor Russell Brand is denying allegations of sexual assault against him published as a result of a joint investigation published Saturday by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual. He said he received "extremely disturbing" communications from a mainstream TV company and a newspaper "listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

"But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," Brand said.

An attorney for Brand declined to comment on the allegations.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here