Celebrity News

Russell Brand denies sexual assault allegations against him

Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual

An Evening with Russell Brand at Esquire Townhouse with Dior
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

British comedian and actor Russell Brand is denying allegations of sexual assault against him published as a result of a joint investigation published Saturday by the Times of London, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual. He said he received "extremely disturbing" communications from a mainstream TV company and a newspaper "listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."

"But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute," Brand said.

An attorney for Brand declined to comment on the allegations.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us