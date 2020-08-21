‘RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dead at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne is being remembered by her numerous fans.

The "RuPaul's Drag Race" star, neé Zavion Davenport, died this week following a battle with pneumonia. The cause of death is pending an autopsy report.

Entertainment Weekly writes that the 34-year-old was admitted to the hospital last week. Chi Chi shared a video from their hospital room, where she was attached to various machines. "Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon," she said.

In July, the drag queen was also hospitalized for suspected kidney failure and high blood pressure, according to EW. They told their fans they had to go through dialysis, after which they were released from the hospital.

RuPaul of "RuPaul's Drag Race" said in a statement, via Twitter, "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne.

I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul.

She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all." –RuPaul (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iN3oT3R2dG — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) August 20, 2020

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

RuPaul continued, "On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul's Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy--from our family to hers."

Kennedy Davenport, who competed alongside Chi Chi on season three of "Rupaul's Drag Race: All Stars," wrote on Twitter that they were devastated by Chi Chi's death.

"Im so num right now my heart is broken into peaces.. I couldnt even got see her. I love you always chichi. My dancing angel (sic)," she tweeted.

Earlier this week, Davenport asked her Twitter followers to "say a prayer for my baby girl Chi Chi Devayne," who was in the hospital at the time.

Pandora Boxx, Aquaria and more "Drag Race" stars also expressed their condolences on social media.

Farrah Moan, from season nine, tweeted, "Chichi was hands down one of my favorite queens to work with. I first met her right after filming s9. We smoked the fattest blunt &she gave me amazing advice I'll never forget. All my memories with her from the Xmas tours will be in my heart forever. Rest in power sweet angel."

Chi Chi met the American and United Kingdom queens through their participation in season eight of "RuPaul's Drag Race," where they placed fourth overall. Their popularity among fans and the drag community was what led to them coming back in season three of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars," although they left on the fourth episode.

The star previously wrote on Instagram, "Words can't express how happy i am to be working with such a great group of people. Although my health situation had me thinking it was over for me god has shown me that there is more work for me to do down here, so never give up on your dreams and he will continue to take you to places that you didn't know you could reach."