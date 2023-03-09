Ready for some royally big news?

The royal family's official website has updated the line of succession to include the titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 21 months.

While the children were previously listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, their names now appear as Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Lilibet and Archie were actually given their titles when their grandfather, King Charles III, became monarch in September.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became Monarch," a spokesperson for Harry and Markle told E! News March 9. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

However, fans recently spotted the formal update after a rep for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that the couple's daughter had been christened during a ceremony in California.

"I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3," the rep told E! News, "by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

A source familiar with the matter told E! News the small, intimate ceremony took place at Harry and Markle's home in Montecito—where they've lived for the past two years after stepping back as working members of the royal family—and that King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited to the christening but did not attend. E! News reached out to the Palace for comment but did not hear back.

It's unclear at the moment if Prince Harry and Markle will attend the king's coronation in May. Although a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to the Associated Press on March 5 that Harry had received "email correspondence" from the monarch's office about the event, noting, "An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Harry had previously discussed the matter during a January interview with ITV.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," he said. "But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."