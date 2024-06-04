Rodeo star Spencer Wright's son, 3, dies after toy tractor accident

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Wright family is mourning an unimaginable loss.

Levi Wright, the 3-year-old son of rodeo star Spencer Wright and wife Kallie Wright, passed away on June 2, a close family friend confirmed on social media June 3.

"I cannot even begin to explain how hard the last two weeks have been," Mindy Sue Clark wrote in a June 3 Facebook post. "From the moment my phone rang the night of his accident, to last night receiving the message that he had to go. I don't want to focus on the bad or sad, even though it feels like someone ripped my heart out and squeezed it right in front of me."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Clark went on to praise the community who rallied in support of Levi, saying, "I want to focus on the many miracles we all got to bear witness to in those 12 days."

"The response Levi's story got was absolutely incredible," she continued. "How many people have told us our names were permanently in their social media search bars waiting for updates. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people surrounded our best little buddy, lifted him up in prayer, and threw their loving arms around Levi and his family."

Noting that she'll always be thankful for getting to be his "Aunt Mindy," Mindy concluded, "Love you Beans! Going to miss you like crazy buddy!"

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

The toddler's death comes two weeks after he accidentally drove his toy tractor into a Utah river.

According a May 21 statement from the Beaver County Sheriff's Office, first responders were able to locate the boy and life-saving measures "were administered on the scene" before he was transported to a local hospital. Levi was later air-lifted to a children's hospital for further care as he remained in critical condition.

After that time, Kallie — who also shares daughter Steeley, 5, and son Brae, 9 months, with Spencer — posted updates on Levi's condition, noting on her Facebook May 24 that he "opened his eyes for a period of time."

However, later that same day, Kallie told supporters that Levi's MRI "wasn't good."

"We're shattered but it is just images that suggest a certain quality of life." she wrote. "Our real teller of all will be what Levi does over the course of a few days."

Then, in another heartbreaking update June 2, Kallie shared that Levi was being taken off life support.

"After several sleepless nights, lots of research, multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists & millions of prayers we are here in the face of our biggest fear," she wrote on Facebook. "Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this. We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

"I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us," Kallie continued. "During this time he brought out humanity across the nation, he dropped so many to their knees & reminded them what truly matters in this world."

She added that she'd soon climb into bed with Levi as he fell asleep for the last time.

"I find comfort in knowing he will be restored to the perfect little boy he was & have the ability to do all the things he loves!" she concluded. "I know there are Angels up there waiting to hold him until I can again! We will miss him every second of every day down here but feel without unwavering doubt this is the best thing we can do for him! We love you baby beans and I can't wait till the day you can 'work the ground' with me again!"