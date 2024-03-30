Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler unite at dinner party

Originally appeared on E! Online

"The Godfather", the Doggfather and "Elvis" just united for an epic gathering.

Robert De Niro, Snoop Dogg and Austin Butler recently got together for a dinner party at a private residence in Malibu, Calif. The rapper's son Champ Medici, born Cordell Broadus, shared photos of his dad with the actors inside the home March 29.

"Champ DeNiro Elvis Snoop," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Dinner @ the Malibu house talking numbers."

In one photo, the Elvis star, 32, sits in between De Niro, 80, and Snoop Dogg, 52, on a couch by a coffee table. The three smile while the rapper, wearing a customized NBC 2024 Olympics tracksuit (he is a special NBC Olympics correspondent for the upcoming Paris Games) and holding a lighter, and De Niro, dressed in a black top and khakis and holding a small dog on his lap, also show peace signs.

An open can of Sprite lies on the table in front of Snoop. Also spotted on the table: an open jar, an ashtray, a large iPhone that appears to belong to the "Godfather" star, and two identical hardcover books with black binding whose title includes the words "Photography of the Motion Picture."

Several other people attended the gathering. The three are also seen in a video standing near the kitchen and talking to an unidentified man.

Snoop Dogg and De Niro also posed for pics together. In one video, the rapper jokes to the "Godfather Part II" star, "You didn't know I had Italian in blood, huh?" to which the actor responds, "I knew that."