‘Riverdale' Cast Calls for Nicaraguan Government to Release Showrunner's Father

The cast of the CW series “Riverdale” asked fans to support their push for the release of their showrunner’s father in Nicaragua, who his family fears is being held as a political prisoner after he was arrested in July.

Police detained the man, Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa, Nicaragua’s former foreign minister, on July 27 after authorities stopped him from traveling to Costa Rica, the U.S. State Department said.

His family has not heard from him since then and worries that he has been “disappeared” for his opposition to the current regime, his son Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the showrunner of “Riverdale,” said on Instagram last month.

Actors Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and other members of the “Riverdale” cast posted a video asking fans to use the #FreeFrancisco hashtag on social media and to sign a petition demanding the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua.

