Riley Keough is mourning the death of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley.

The "Zola" actress, who is Lisa Marie's eldest child and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, honored the late singer with a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram Jan. 20. Alongside a throwback photo of her mom cradling her as Riley held flowers, the actress simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on Jan. 12, the same day she was hospitalized in Los Angeles. Per TMZ, Lisa Marie was transported to the medical center after paramedics responded to her home for a possible cardiac arrest.

At the time, Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement that her daughter was "receiving the best care."

"Please keep her and our family in your prayers," the "Naked Gun" actress, 77, wrote on Facebook. "We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Later that night, Priscilla—who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973—confirmed her daughter had passed away. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a separate statement to People. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Priscilla continued, "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

In a 2014 interview with Healthy Living, Lisa Marie described herself as "ferociously protective" of her family—particularly when it came to her kids. "I just smother them in love," she shared at the time. "We all are very, very close."

Calling her family "very normal" despite their famous last name, the musician continued, "We all kind of hold each other up; we are all each other's best friends. I'm theirs but I am also their mother."

Lisa Marie's passing comes more than two years after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide at age 27.

Last year, Riley marked the second anniversary of her brother's death with an emotional message on Instagram. "Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you," she wrote on July 12. "It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben."

In addition to Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by her 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.