Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Excepting Their First Child Together

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The couple was photographed in New York City over the weekend, with Rihanna showing off her bejeweled baby bump under a bright pink puffer coat.

Celebrity fashion photographer Miles Diggs, also known as Diggzy, captured the duo walking together in the streets of Harlem — the "Praise the Lord" rapper's hometown. In one of the photos, A$AP is kissing the 33-year-old "Umbrella" singer's forehead as she shows off her growing bump.

The news was first reported by People magazine and confirmed by Diggzy in an Instagram post, captioning a close-up photo of Rihanna's baby bump with the words, "SHE IS!"

Publicists for the two declined to comment to NBC News' request for comment Monday. Neither parent-to-be has commented publicly on their expected arrival.

The pregnancy news comes two years after the couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted out in NYC shortly after her split from billionaire Hassan Jameel. The two dated for three years and broke up in January 2020.

During a May 2021 interview with GQ magazine, A$AP confirmed their relationship, calling Rihanna "the love of my life."

A few months later, the two made their red carpet debut on the steps of the Met Gala in September 2021.

"We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared," Rihanna told E! News after the event. "We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realize we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s––-.'"