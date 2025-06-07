WWE legend Ric Flair reveals he's been diagnosed with skin cancer for ‘second time in 3 years'

WWE legend Ric Flair says he's been diagnosed with skin cancer.

In a June 6 Instagram Story, Flair, 76, reshared talent manager and friend Anthony Maurizio's post on X, which shed light on what the wrestling star's been going through.

It said, "Ric is indeed facing a tough battle with a skin cancer diagnosis, grappling with denial and the emotional weight of biopsies and ongoing tests. This isn’t his first fight — having endured a traumatic coma, these new health scares hit hard."

Maurizio also seemingly addressed the recent dust up between Flair and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in May and said he would undergo surgery to address his colon cancer.

"Ric treasures his career-long friendship with Jim Ross, forged in their earliest days, and hearing Jim face similar struggles stirred deep fears," Maurizio continued.

Maurizio asked fans for their support, writing, "In these trying times, let’s rally around our friends, our heroes, and their humanity. To the fans, let’s take a step back, show compassion, and lift each other up."

"Let’s root for Ric, for Jim, for everyone fighting their battles. Together, we’re stronger," he added.

In an interview with People, Flair said it was the "second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer."

"I will be undergoing treatment next week," he added.

Flair, know in wrestling as “The Nature Boy," is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. During his career, Flair has encountered numerous health issues like stomach pains, which he said were caused by decades of alcohol abuse.

In a 2017 interview with People, Flair said he had stomach pains, which led him to the hospital. There, he learned he was in the early stages of kidney failure and on the verge of congestive heart failure.

“I crashed in an airplane and broke my back, I’ve been hit by lightning,” he said. “But this is totally different. Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this.”

Flair is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He was first inducted in 2008 and again in 2012.

