‘RHONY's' Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin have epic reunion 13 years after feud

Bravo to this real sweet reunion.

Thirteen years after their tragic falling out on season three of "The Real Housewives of New York City," Bravo alums Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin sat down together one-on-one for the first time post-feud.

The Skinnygirl founder shocked fans by announcing their reconciliation in a joint Instagram post on July 17, writing, "Tonight, Jill and I reunite for the first time one on one since 2010."

During the latest episode of Frankel's "Just B" podcast, the former Bravo BFFs recounted why their friendship ended over a decade ago amid Frankel's business growing into a multi-million dollar brand.

"The reason I was mad at you is because I was hurt, and maybe I didn't express it, I didn't share it," Zarin shared. "I was hurt that I was losing you and was being left out of everything."

The Zarin Fabrics owner admitted that, as Frankel's star continued to rise, she felt left behind in the wake of her success. Plus, things only got worse after Frankel famously told her ex-friend to "get a hobby" on the hit reality series.

"I remember when you got invited for a free trip, and I wanted not to come for the free trip, but to be with you," Zarin added. "I felt I lost you and I couldn't really say that I was hurt by things that you had said."

But when Frankel left after season three, their relationship seemed irreparable. Zarin noted, "Had you done season four and not gone on your own, we would've made up."

To which, Frankel agreed. "We would've, but it would've gotten dirty," the 52-year-old added, "and it would've been for the show."

Zarin also explained how she and late husband Bobby Zarin were Frankel's No. 1 fans during casting, even "selling" her to the "RHONY" producers before season one started filming.

"The only thing I remember is Bobby saying to me, 'Bethenny would be great for the show,' and I said, 'Yeah, but she's not married. It's for moms,'" the 59-year-old recounted. "And he goes, 'It doesn't matter.' And then I went for the hard-sell with you. I was literally selling you doing the show."

Frankel and Zarin's sweet reunion comes one year after they hilariously ran into each other on a flight in June 2022, with Frankel posting a smiley selfie of them in their seats in first class with the caption, "So this girl walks onto a plane…"

