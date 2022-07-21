Rebecca Balding, Veteran Screen Actress of ‘Soap' and ‘Charmed,' Dies at 73

Rebecca Balding, the actress best known for her work on "Soap" and original "Charmed," has died following a battle with ovarian cancer, according to a statement from her writer-director husband James L. Conway.

Balding, who was born in Arkansas, studied acting at the University of Kansas before moving to Chicago to start her acting career.

After some time in Chicago, she moved to Hollywood where she landed her first role in the 1976 TV show "The Bionic Woman." Following several guest appearances, she landed her most well-known roles as Carol David in the ABC series "Soap'' in 19 episodes from 1978 to 1980, and Elise Rothman, Phoebe's (Alyssa Milano) boss, in the 1998 show "Charmed."

Balding also had appearances on "Home Improvement," "Beverly Hills 90210," "7th Heaven," "Family Ties," "Melrose Place," "Hotel," and more.

She was also known for horror films "The Silent Scream," as Scotty Parker, and "The Boogens,"which her husband directed, as Trish Michaels.

"Rebecca Balding was not only a wonderful actress, she was such a good person,'' Milano wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two, "I loved every minute I got to spend with her on Charmed. I have such fond memories of Rebecca and her husband, Jim, dancing at our wrap parties!"

Balding is survived by her husband, her daughters, Sarah and Kathleen, and her grandchildren.