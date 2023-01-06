‘Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah Faces NYC Sentencing in National Fraud Scheme

What to Know Federal prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” who they say lived lavishly after defrauding thousands of people nationwide in a telemarketing scam, many of them elderly

Jen Shah's attorney, though, says she should spend no more than three years behind bars

Her fate will be decided Friday by U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein, who presided over her guilty plea in July to a conspiracy charge for participating in a massive fraud for nearly a decade

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah is set to be sentenced for her role in conducting a telemarketing scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims for years, targeting seniors in particular.

Prosecutors said in a presentence submission that Shah used profits from her fraud to live a life of luxury that included a nearly 10,000-square-foot mansion with eight fireplaces dubbed “Shah Ski Chalet" in the resort haven of Park City, Utah. The home, they said, is now listed for sale for $7.4 million.

They said she also rented an apartment in midtown Manhattan, leased a Porsche Panamera, bought hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of luxury goods and funded various cosmetic procedures while cheating the Internal Revenue Service of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors attacked her behavior after her arrest on March 30, 2021, saying Shah lied to law enforcement in a voluntarily recorded interview before going on a reputation-cleansing public campaign in which she “repeatedly, vehemently, and falsely proclaimed her innocence."

The government said she also seemed to mock the charges against her by claiming that the “only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing" and then she profited from it by marketing “Justice for Jen" merchandise after her arrest as she directed others to lie while trying to conceal her conduct from investigators.

In December, the Justice Department requested the reality TV star get a decade behind bars for the nine-year scam that started back in 2012. Her lawyers have requested a three-year prison sentence, according to court documents. She also could be ordered to pay up to $16 million in forfeiture and restitution.

Shah pleaded guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a federal offense, after her arrest the previous year in the alleged long-running telemarketing scam.

"At the defendant’s direction, victims were defrauded over and over again until they had nothing left," Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, wrote in December. "She and her co-conspirators persisted in their conduct until the victims’ bank accounts were empty, their credit cards were at their limits, and there was nothing more to take."

The filing from Dec. 23 called the 49-year-old Shah "the most culpable person charged in this case," and "an integral leader of a wide-ranging, nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people." Prosecutors previously described Shah as a "key participant in a nationwide scheme that targeted elderly, vulnerable victims."

Shah and her “first assistant,” Stuart Smith, were arrested in March 2021 in Salt Lake City on the indictment out of Manhattan federal court. The pair were accused of committing wire fraud and money laundering in a scheme in which they “generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam” from 2012 through 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Her "Real Housewives" bio described Shah as "queen of her house and her businesses as the CEO of three marketing companies."

But prosecutors alleged that Shah instead ran a complicated scheme to generate lists of potential victims, many over age 55, and sell those leads to telemarketing companies that would in turn try to sell business services to the victims.

Shah would then purportedly receive a share of the allegedly fraudulent revenue those telemarketers generated.

“These victims were sold false promises of financial security but instead Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

'Real Housewives' Drama

Shah has been one of the principal stars of the newest iteration of "Real Housewives," which debuted in late 2020.

During a reunion special in early 2020, Shah tried to explain what exactly she did for a living, after some of her friends said they didn't even understand it themselves.

"My background is in direct response marketing for about 20 years, so our company does advertising. We have a platform that helps people acquire customers, so when you’re shopping online or on the internet, and something pops, we have the algorithm behind why you’re getting served that ad,” Shah said, according to a Bravo recap of the show.

Disclosure: "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" airs on Bravo, which like WNBC is a unit of NBC Universal.