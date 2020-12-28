coronavirus

Real Housewives' D'Andra Simmons Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

By Ryan Gajewski

D'Andra Simmons attends an awards show
The Real Housewives of Dallas' D'Andra Simmons has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 51-year-old Bravo star was taken to a Dallas facility after her oxygen levels dipped, and she will soon begin treatment with the antivirus medication remdesivir.

"D'Andra Simmons has tested positive for Covid and has been admitted to the Covid ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas," her publicist said in a statement released to E! News. "Her oxygen levels were borderline, and she will start remdesivir. At this time, we ask you to respect her and [her] family's privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery."

D'Andra's Real Housewives co-star Jennifer Davis shared a message of support on her Instagram Story. "Please pray for @dandrasimmons she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen," Jen posted.

Last week, D'Andra had shared on Instagram that she was at home and recovering from ankle replacement surgery. She posted a family photo on Saturday, Dec. 26, that showed her bandaged left leg, and wrote in the caption that she has been feeling "extra thankful" for friends and family this year.

Stars Open Up About Coronavirus Battles

She is not the first Real Housewives star to have tested positive for COVID-19. Over the summer, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador tested positive, along with her three daughters, as did co-star Emily Anderson and her husband and children.

Shannon, who announced her positive test in July, shared on social media in August that she was "feeling so much better" but that she previously felt like she had "been hit by a truck."

