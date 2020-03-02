ReadAcrossAmericaDay: Favorite Dr. Seuss Books of NBC 5 Today

Monday marks Read Across America Day, which is also commemorating Dr. Seuss' birthday. Theodor Seuss Geisel was an American artist, book publisher, animator, poet, a political cartoonist as well as an author. He is best known for authoring over 60 children’s books.

We asked the team of NBC 5 Today what their favorite Dr. Seuss book is.

Larry Collins: My favorite Dr. Seuss book is "Oh the Places You'll Go!" I buy it as gifts for all my friends when they have kids.

Laura Harris: "Oh the Places You'll Go!" My mom gave me a hard copy special edition when I graduated high school!

Alanna Quillen: “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” came out the year I was born and resonates with my wanderlusting soul! I loved reading it as a kid and even after I graduated high school and college. As an adult, I still read it any time I embark on a new adventure in life. I think that’s what made Dr. Seuss so special — his work speaks to everyone, no matter your age!

Samantha Davies: Go, Dogs Go. It’s my favorite because it’s my kids favorite. We read it almost every night. I have it memorized now!

Ben Russell: My favorite Dr. Seuss book to read to my daughter is ‘Fox in Socks’. It’s like the Super Bowl of tongue twisting challenges!

“When beetles fight these battles in a bottle with their paddles

and the bottle's on a poodle and the poodle's eating noodles...

...they call this a muddle puddle tweetle poodle beetle noodle

bottle paddle battle.”

Good luck with that!

Keisha Burns: Green Eggs and Ham was one book that I recall reading quite frequently. When I was a kid, I was a lover of fables and fairytales and thanks to his books, it encouraged my imagination.