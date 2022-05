Ray Liotta, the actor who appeared in films such as "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," has died, his publicist confirmed to NBC News. He was 67.

Liotta was in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters." His fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him on the island during filming. Deadline was first to report the news.

"There was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected," his publicist said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.