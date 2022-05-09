Rapper Young Thug Arrested on Gang-Related Charges in Georgia

Atlanta rapper Young Thug was booked into jail Monday in Georgia and accused of criminal gang activity.

Fulton County Jail records indicate that the Grammy-winning rapper is being held on felony charges of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) Act and participating in criminal street gang activity.

Additional details about the allegations were unavailable Monday night.

The RICO allegation is related to an offense in 2013, and the street gang count stemmed from a May 12, 2018, incident, records showed.

Representatives for the hip-hop star did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

