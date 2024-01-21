Rachel McAdams supports ‘Mean Girls' Reneé Rapp on SNL

Originally appeared on E! Online

How fetch is this passing of the torch on "Saturday Night Light?" The limit does not exist.

"Mean Girls" worlds collided on NBC's "SNL" Jan. 20 when Rachel McAdams, who originated the role of Regina George in the 2004 movie, made a surprise appearance to support musical guest Reneé Rapp, who plays the queen bee character in the new musical film.

McAdams, 45, began by introducing the 24-year-old's second and final song of the night, "Not My Fault" with Megan Thee Stallion, from the Mean Girls soundtrack.

The rapper later shared a photo of herself and the two actresses re-creating the triple "Spider-Man" meme, marking the first photo of McAdams and Rapp together. "Cause huhhh," Megan captioned the Instagram post, "all the Reginas in one room #snl."

Rapp had told E! News earlier this month that she wanted "so bad" to meet and hang out with McAdams, adding, "I'm so obsessed with her. She's like, one of my favorite actors, ever. She's actually so talented, it's insane."

"The Notebook" star showcased her acting talent later on "SNL", appearing in a sketch as a woman named Natalie who takes an acting class and is told she faces challenges to advance in her career because she "looks strikingly like Rachel McAdams."

"I keep hearing that, which is kind of annoying because I'm just not really a fan," she says in the skit. "I think there's room in Hollywood for Rachel McAdams and Natalie Partman."

Then, playing a satirical version of himself, episode host Jacob Elordi arrives to give the class acting career advice and gets star-struck by Rachel's character, who he mistakes for the actress.

