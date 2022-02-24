Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Responds To Rosie O'Donnell Mistakenly Thinking She's Related To Deepak Chopra

Rosie O’Donnell had apologized in a TikTok video after an awkward interaction with Chopra and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, at a Malibu restaurant

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra has “some thoughts” after an awkward interaction at a Malibu restaurant with comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

In a TikTok apology after the incident at high-end sushi restaurant Nobu Malibu, O’Donnell said she had greeted Jonas and told him he was “great in ‘Kingdom’” before turning to Chopra. 

“'I know your dad,’” O’Donnell told the actor. “She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I’m like, ‘Deepak.’ “She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’”

@rosie

nick jonas at nobu #sunday

♬ original sound - Rosie ODonnell

Deepak Chopra is a popular wellness influencer and author.

O’Donnell said she felt “embarrassed” by the situation and concluded with an apology. 

“Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too,” she said. 

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

After several commenters responded to O’Donnell’s post, critiquing her apology and reacting to her depiction of Chopra, the comedian shared a second video.

@rosie

priyanka is her name - i shoulda googled b4 i tiktok ed #mondayvibes

♬ original sound - Rosie ODonnell

“People thought that she was rude. She wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one,” O’Donnell said. “According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too but she’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I’m sure it felt weird to her, to begin with.”

Nick Jonas Jan 21

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

Lizzo 5 hours ago

Lizzo Recalls Being Moved to Tears After ‘Racist' and ‘Awful' Comment

“Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I’m pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me,” O’Donnell concluded. “Sorry, sometimes I f--- up. I did at Nobu.”

On Wednesday night, Chopra posted a response to her Instagram story.

“I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly,” she wrote. “We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife,’ especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing.”

She concluded with a joke:

“Also PS — As I’ve said before, not all Chopra’s are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith’s are related to the legendary Will Smith.”

Chopra’s actual father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013. She’s been married to Jonas since 2018 and the two recently welcomed their first child via surrogate.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: 

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Priyanka ChopraRosie O'Donnell
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us