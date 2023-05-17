Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Settle Dispute Over Lisa Marie Presley's Estate

Lisa Marie Presley's family is coming together following her death.

Four months after the late singer's mother, Priscilla Presley, filed documents questioning the validity of Lisa Marie's will, a settlement has been reached in the matter.

"The families are happy," Priscilla's attorney Ronson J. Shamoun shared with reporters outside a May 16 court hearing, per CNN. "Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future."

Meanwhile, a representative for Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough, who was named in the will as the beneficiary of Lisa Marie's estate, told the outlet that she "is very content" following the agreement.

According to CNN, attorneys for both sides have shared plans to "file a motion to seal the settlement agreement," with the judge setting a June 12 deadline and a follow-up court hearing for Aug. 4. No further details about the settlement have been made public at this time.

E! News has reached out to Pricilla and Riley's respective legal teams for comment and has not heard back.

In the Jan. 28 court filings obtained by E! News, Priscilla alleged there were "issues surrounding the authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will that gave her initial position of co-trustee to her two oldest kids: Riley and Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

Days after filing the documents, Elvis Presley's ex-wife appeared to address the case in a statement to E! News.

"I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," Priscilla said. "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

She then encouraged fans ignore "the noise."

"As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans," she continued, "I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Lisa Marie passed away in mid-January at the age of 54.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla confirmed in a statement to People Jan. 12. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

It addition to Riley and Benjamin, Lisa Marie was mom to 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, who she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Riley Keough and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen have a daughter, making the late Lisa Marie Presley a grandmother.