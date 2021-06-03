British Royal Family

Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Goes on Display in London

Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have loaned their mother's wedding dress for the exhibition “Royal Style in the Making”

The dress Princess Diana wore at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles went on public display Thursday at the late princess's former home in London.

The taffeta-ruffled white dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, with its 25 foot (8 meter) sequin-encrusted train, helped seal the fairytale image of the wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and the heir to the British throne.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Reality soon intruded. The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, with both acknowledging extramarital affairs. Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36.

Entertainment News

Gianna Bryant 3 hours ago

Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike After Gianna Tribute Shoe Surfaces Online Without Her Permission

Disneyland 3 hours ago

Here Are the Highlights of the New Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure Park

Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have loaned their mother's wedding dress for the exhibition “Royal Style in the Making.” The exhibit also features sketches, photographs and gowns designed for three generations of royal women, including Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother. It runs until Jan. 2, 2022.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

British Royal FamilyPrince CharlesPrincess Dianaexhibit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us