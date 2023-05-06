Prince Harry Reunites With Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at King Charles III's Coronation

Save us a seat in row three. Because that's where the party was happening at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Though his brother Prince William was front and center with wife Kate Middleton and kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, Prince Harry claimed a spot in the third row of London's Westminster Abbey alongside cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The family reunion came just months after the release of Harry's explosive memoir Spare. And despite any lingering tensions between the brothers, "I do think that both of these gentlemen are, you know, mature enough to at least be cordial with each other," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter predicted to E! News ahead of the coronation. "Maybe there's not going to be any deep conversation going on, but they're very aware that the eyes of the world are going to be on them. Everyone is watching their every move."

And while they may not have time to discuss everything this weekend, she still considers having both of the king's sons at the coronation to be a positive sign.

"It's going to be a jam-packed weekend," Sharon noted. "They may save this deeper conversation for the next trip. But I think it's just fantastic that they're all going to be together again. That is a big, grand move in the right direction."

While it was initially unclear whether Harry would make the trip across the pond for the historic occasion given the state of his relationships with William and Charles, his rep confirmed in April that he would be attending the coronation.

However, the rep said Harry's wife Meghan Markle would remain at the couple's California home with their son Prince Archie — whose fourth birthday falls on the same day as the coronation — and their daughter Princess Lilibet, 23 months.

Harry's appearance comes nearly four months after the release of his bombshell memoir "Spare" — which, among the many revelations, includes his accounts of his relationships with Charles and William. In one instance, Harry writes about a 2019 argument that he says resulted in his brother knocking him to the ground. The Palace has not publicly responded to any allegation detailed in the book.

In addition to his memoir, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their experiences about life before and after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in their 2022 Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Harry has said that the divide between him and William goes back even further.

"My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply," he told Anderson Cooper in a January "60 Minutes" interview. "There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years. None of anything that I've written or anything that I've included is ever intended to hurt my family, but it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers."

At the time of the interview, Harry said he hadn't spoken to William or Charles in "a while." Still, he expressed his hope to have healing one day after certain conversations are had.

"I really look forward to having that family element back," he noted. "I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family. That's all I've ever asked for."

