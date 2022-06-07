Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are celebrating their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday with an adorable new photo.

The couple’s baby girl turned 1 on Saturday and are now sharing a snapshot from her birthday celebration at Frogmore Cottage over the weekend.

In the photo, Lili — who has red hair just like her dad — is seen wearing a baby blue dress and a headband with a white bow as she sits on the green grass.

A spokesperson for the couple told TODAY that Misan Harriman, a close family friend and guest at Lili’s birthday, took the candid, spontaneous photo. People first got a glimpse of Lili in December 2021, when Harry and Meghan shared their Christmas card.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The duke and duchess — who are also parents to 3-year-old son Archie — had a casual and intimate backyard picnic with close friends and family to celebrate their daughter’s birthday milestone.

The couple’s spokesperson shared that baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery created a special cake for the birthday girl. Ptak was also responsible for creating the duke and duchess’ wedding cake in 2018.

Per their spokesperson, Harry and the former Meghan Markle were incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The spouses were also amazed to learn that people around the world made donations amounting to over $100,000 to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in her honor.

WCK is a special cause for the couple, who extended their gratitude to all who showed their support. The organization provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises. Most recently, they provided support in Ukraine and Uvalde, Texas, where Meghan visited last month.

Harry and Meghan were in London celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the couple said that the family was spending their daughter’s birthday “privately” while in England.

During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the pair were all smiles as they attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. They were also at the annual Trooping the Color event. However, since Harry and Meghan are no longer working members of the royal family after they stepped down in 2020, they did not join the queen on the balcony.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: