Prince Harry dismisses Meghan Markle divorce rumors: ‘It's hard to keep up with'

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Prince Harry is putting split rumors to rest.

The Duke of Sussex shut down speculation that he and wife of six years, Meghan Markle, are headed for divorce due to the couple attending several recent public engagements separately.

“Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” the 40-year-old said at the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City on Dec. 4, according to People. “We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times, as well. So it's just like, what?”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

He added, “It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it.”

Although navigating tabloid gossip is nothing new for the royal — who is fifth in line to the British throne — he did reveal what he really thinks of those who fuel the negative rumors surrounding his personal life.

“The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls,” the Duke continued. “Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

READ Prince Harry Shares One Way Daughter Lilibet Is Taking After Meghan Markle

But for Prince Harry — who shares kids Archie Harrison, 5, and Lilibet Diana, 3, with Markle, 43 — ignoring negativity doesn’t mean tuning it out completely. In fact, he previously revealed he’s reluctant to travel back to his home country with the Duchess of Sussex due to the British tabloid media’s coverage of the couple.

“It's still dangerous,” he said in an interview with ITV in July, “and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.”

“Whether it's a knife or acid,” he continued, “whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”