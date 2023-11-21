Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprise appearance at NHL game

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned a recent hockey game into a date night, watching the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 20. In fact, the Duke of Sussex took a cue from his late grandmother during the outing at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

Much like the late Queen Elizabeth II did in 2002, the prince came out on a black carpet to drop the ceremonial puck between the opposing team captains.

For the occasion, he kept it dapper in a black suit with a matching black sweater, while Markle donned an all-black outfit as well.

But the couple, who previously spent time in British Colombia after departing the royal family in 2020, weren't just in the Canadian province to catch some hockey. After all, it's also the site of the next Invictus Games. The event, a sporting event founded by Harry in 2014 for injured, sick and wounded active service members and veterans, will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

And at the September Invictus Games, Markle spilled the royal tea on why she was late.

"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party," she told the crowd, according to Hello!. "Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."

Markle elaborated on what settling things at home looks like with her son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, adding, "getting milkshakes and doing school drop off."

In fact, she recently gave insight into their holiday plans with family.

"We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up," Markle exclusively told E! News of the family's evolving traditions on Nov. 17. "And we're enjoying every moment of it."

As for one jolly moment in particular? As the "Suits" alum put it: "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."