Lucy Hale is marking a major milestone.

On Valentine's Day, the "Pretty Little Liars" star shared she recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 14. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

Along with her message, Hale uploaded a photo of a pink "1 year!" cake covered in sprinkles. After reading her post, several of the actress' celebrity pals applauded her on her achievement.

"I'm so proud of you sis," Demi Lovato wrote in the comments. "I love you so much. Thank you for being a part of my journey and allowing me to be a part of yours." Lili Reinhart also called the accomplishment, "So amazing, Lucy," and Lily Collins added, "Love you and so proud of you."

Hale's "Pretty Little Liars" co-stars also sent along congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations to you Lucy," Troian Bellisario commented. "This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it." Janel Parrish also told Hale "you're incredible" and Tyler Blackburn noted he has "so much love and respect for you." In addition, Shay Mitchell dropped a heart emoji and Sasha Pieterse wrote, "love you."

Hale, 33, has spoken about her sobriety journey before. While discussing her decision to stop drinking in 2017, the "Truth or Dare" alum talked to Byrdie about the Hollywood party scene and how she had "no interest" in being a part of it anymore.

"Becoming a part of this popular show…everyone just says yes to you," she told the outlet at the time, "so you get away with a lot, and then you make mistakes."

And Hale noted she wanted to focus on other things. "I'm just always trying to surround myself with better people," she also shared at another point in the interview, "and be the best version of myself possible."