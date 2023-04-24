Pregnant Meghan Trainor Apologizes for Controversial Teachers Comment

Meghan Trainor says there are no excuses after being "careless with her words."



The "Made You Look" singer recently sparked backlash after she commented "f--- teachers" during a discussion on her podcast. Now, Trainor — who is mom to 2-year-old son, Riley, and is expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara — is sharing a message of atonement.

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'f teachers' on the podcast and it's not how I feel," she said in an April 23 TikTok. "I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific, and what all of us have to go through, but especially teachers is not normal and not okay."

As Trainor — who reflected on her intent to homeschool her kids during the April 19 episode of "Workin' On It with Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor" — noted, her comment came about while chatting with guest Trisha Paytas.

"I knew her history with teachers, and I knew my husband's history with his teachers, and I was bullied by some teachers," the 29-year-old continued. "So, in that moment, I got angry and said ‘f teachers.' F those specific human beings back in the day, but I did not mean that to all teachers."

She added, "I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don't want to make excuses, and I'm just so sorry."

The Grammy winner concluded her apology with a promise about reflecting on her thoughts moving forward. "I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence," she added. "And I will be more careful."

In the caption of her video, Trainor also thanked the TikToker who made a now-viral stitch featuring the snippet from her podcast directly, writing, "I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you. Let's work to make schools a better place together."