Police Reports Detail Battery Allegations Against Chris Brown in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police are investigating allegations of battery by two women against R&B singer Chris Brown, according to reports obtained by NBC 6.

NBC 6 Investigators broke the story last week and obtained copies of the police reports which detail what both women said happened when they were with Brown while visiting Miami Beach.

Both alleged assaults took place more than a year ago, with the first woman claiming she was drugged and raped by the 32-year-old singer while at a party on a yacht that was docked near Diddy's home on Dec. 30, 2020.

According to a police report obtained Wednesday, the second victim said she was not comfortable at that party and decided to leave.

Two days later she and a friend were invited to meet at Brown’s Miami Beach hotel suite and while there Brown approached her and shoved one of his fingers in her mouth, the report said.

The woman alleged Brown’s finger had a white powdery substance on it and that she blacked out for several hours and woke up in the suite without her friends or her phone.

She filed a report with Miami Beach Police after reading about a lawsuit filed in January by another woman who was allegedly at the same yacht party.

In the lawsuit, that woman said she was raped by Brown after he served her drinks. She also told police that after the second drink, her memory became fuzzy.

The report goes on to say the following day, the victim received a text from Mr. Brown apologizing to her and asking her to take a Plan B (morning-after pill).

Miami Beach Police told NBC 6 both incidents are under investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be up to prosecutors to determine if charges could be filed.

NBC 6 reached out to representatives for Brown and has not heard back. Brown previously wrote on Instagram that the allegations in the civil lawsuit filed against him are lies.

Both women were visiting Miami when the alleged assaults occurred. One lives in Los Angeles the other in Canada.